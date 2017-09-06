Egypt's Coptic pope meets Australian prime minister

Pope Tawadros II, left, Bishop Anba Suriel, center, and lawmaker Peter Khalil, right, prepare to address the media in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Tawadros met with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and senior government officials during the spiritual leader of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church's first visit to the country. Rod McGuirk AP Photo