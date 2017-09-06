'This is a buzz saw': Florida braces for Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 2:03 Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy