More Politics News

Turkish police kill suspected suicide bomber, thwart attack

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 5:01 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Police on Wednesday shot and killed a suspected suicide bomber — believed to be an Islamic State militant —who was preparing to attack a police station in southern Turkey, officials said.

The man was acting suspiciously near the police station in the southern city of Mersin, and was shot after he ignored police calls to stop, continued walking toward the complex, and appeared to be reaching for a cable dangling from his shoulder, the Mersin governor's office said in a statement.

Mustafa Ercan, the chief prosecutor for Mersin province said the suspect was wearing a suicide vest which was later defused by police.

Ercan said authorities suspect that the man was a IS militant but did not provide details on his identity.

The private DHA news agency, without citing sources, identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Syrian refugee.

Ercan told state-run Anadolu news agency: "Our police teams have averted an important attack."

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly attacks since 2015 carried out by IS or Kurdish militants.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video