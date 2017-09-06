Turkish police kill suspected suicide bomber, thwart attack

Police on Wednesday shot and killed a suspected suicide bomber — believed to be an Islamic State militant —who was preparing to attack a police station in southern Turkey, officials said.
The man was acting suspiciously near the police station in the southern city of Mersin, and was shot after he ignored police calls to stop, continued walking toward the complex, and appeared to be reaching for a cable dangling from his shoulder, the Mersin governor's office said in a statement.
Mustafa Ercan, the chief prosecutor for Mersin province said the suspect was wearing a suicide vest which was later defused by police.
Ercan said authorities suspect that the man was a IS militant but did not provide details on his identity.
The private DHA news agency, without citing sources, identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Syrian refugee.
Ercan told state-run Anadolu news agency: "Our police teams have averted an important attack."
Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly attacks since 2015 carried out by IS or Kurdish militants.
Comments