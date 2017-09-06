France to ban oil, gas output on home soil in symbolic step

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting under new French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. France's government is unveiling a law to ban all production and exploration of oil and natural gas by 2040 on its mainland and overseas territories. The bill is to be formally presented in a Cabinet meeting later Wednesday Sept.6, 2017. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo