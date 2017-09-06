More Politics News

Mississippi university ROTC program has first female leader

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 2:18 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi university has installed its first female commander of the Air Force ROTC program.

Lt. Col. Shander Adams is taking over leadership of the program at Jackson State University from retiring commander Lt. Col. Timothy Henderson. Adams was celebrated in an installation ceremony that also included a ribbon-cutting for the ROTC's new location.

Adams, a university graduate from Gluckstadt, says she doesn't feel pressured because "God has prepared me for this moment." She hopes to become a role model for other women.

Adams served four years of active duty in the Air Force and then joined the Mississippi Air National Guard.

After the command transition, JSU President William Bynum Jr. announced the university will provide free housing to scholarship recipients of the Air Force ROTC and Army ROTC programs.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video