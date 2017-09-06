Cambodian PM: I'll rule 10 more years; 'don't be jealous'

FILE - In this June 4, 2017, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shows off his inked finger after voting in local elections at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Hun Sen vowed to continue leading his impoverished Southeast Asian nation for another 10 years on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, days after the arrest of his leading opponent. Hun Sen said he has decided to run for another two terms. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo