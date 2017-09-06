More Politics News

Kentucky abortion clinic's future at stake in federal trial

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 2:10 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The future of Kentucky's last abortion clinic is at stake as a federal trial is set to begin over a lawsuit stemming from the state's attempts to revoke the facility's license.

The fight revolves around a state law requiring the clinic to have agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

Lawyers for the state and clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, are set to present opening arguments Wednesday. The trial is expected to last at least three days.

ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri says what's at stake is whether Kentucky becomes the first state where abortion is banned.

State regulators say the transfer agreements protect women's health. The clinic says there's no medical justification for them and they create an unconstitutional barrier to abortion.

