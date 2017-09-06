More Politics News

MD panel to vote on proposed budget cuts

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 2:08 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A Maryland panel will consider Gov. Larry Hogan's proposal to cut $68 million from the state's $43.5 billion budget.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Board of Public Works will vote on the governor's request on Wednesday.

Hogan, a Republican, has proposed cuts across agencies, including a $22.2 million cut from the Department of Health, as well as $4.6 million from the Department of Juvenile Services and more than $6 million from the state's disparity grant program for local jurisdictions, which amounts to roughly 3.6 percent of the agency's overall budget.

The board is made up of Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

