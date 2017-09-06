Wyoming wild game bird farm hopes to breed sage grouse

In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 photo, hundreds of freshly hatched chukar keep warm in the hatchery for weeks before moving to the next rearing station at Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds,. LLC. in Powell, Wyo. It all started as a family project 22 years ago. But then the tiny enterprise grew larger than they dared dream. Now a rural Powell business, Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds, LLC, has a seat at the table in a national debate about sage grouse and has a chance to make history. The Powell Tribune via AP Mark Davis