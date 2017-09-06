More Politics News

Meridian increases water rates to meet federal requirement

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 1:26 AM

MERIDIAN, Miss.

A Mississippi city is increasing its water and sewer rates to make federally mandated improvements.

Local news outlets report that the Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved a 10 percent rate increase for the new budget year that begins Oct. 1.

The new revenue will help pay for almost $100 million in upgrades that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring for the city's water and sewer systems.

Mayor Percy Bland says the improvements have been needed for a while. City officials will meet with the EPA in late September to find out if the improvements can be made over 20 years or more.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video