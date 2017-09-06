Meridian increases water rates to meet federal requirement

A Mississippi city is increasing its water and sewer rates to make federally mandated improvements.
Local news outlets report that the Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved a 10 percent rate increase for the new budget year that begins Oct. 1.
The new revenue will help pay for almost $100 million in upgrades that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring for the city's water and sewer systems.
Mayor Percy Bland says the improvements have been needed for a while. City officials will meet with the EPA in late September to find out if the improvements can be made over 20 years or more.
Comments