Rights group finds 'assembly line' of torture in Egypt

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, a Muslim Brotherhood member gestures from a defendants cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt. Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, is alleging systematic torture inside Egyptian police stations and Interior Ministry headquarters where officers act in “almost total impunity.” In a 63-page study released Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2017, HRW said President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's pursuit of stability comes “at any cost.” Amr Nabil, File AP Photo