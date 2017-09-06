More Politics News

Lawsuits challenging new voter law to go before judge

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 12:18 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

Lawyers for the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters are gathering in court to discuss their challenge to a new state law that requires voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election to provide proof that they intend to stay.

Both recently filed lawsuits against the state, saying the law presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting. They say it violates the state constitution and want to stop it from taking effect.

Lawyers for the state say the lawsuits have failed to allege an "actual or imminent" injury from the law and have asked for the cases to be dismissed.

A hearing has been scheduled before a judge in Nashua on Wednesday.

