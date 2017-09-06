Cuomo, legislative leaders rename park for retiring lawmaker

A state park in New York City is being renamed to honor longtime state Assemblyman Herman "Denny" Farrell Jr.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders gathered Tuesday to announce that Riverbank State Park will now be known as Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park.
Cuomo also announced that a new pedestrian bridge over Henry Hudson Parkway will bear Farrell's name.
The 85-year-old Democrat is retiring this month. Farrell was first elected in 1974 in the 71st Assembly District in northern Manhattan. He led the Assembly's budget committee for 23 years.
Farrell ran for mayor of New York City in 1985, losing to incumbent Democrat Edward Koch.
Cuomo praised Farrell as a true public servant who fought for decades to improve the lives of New Yorkers.
