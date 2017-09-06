Pope heads to Colombia seeking to heal conflict's wounds

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, people hold up letters that form the Spanish word for "Peace" during a gathering at Bolivar Square, in Bogota, Colombia. Pope Francis' efforts to consolidate Colombia's peace process with a five-day visit produced a result even before the trip began: a cease-fire between the government and the country's last major rebel group. He is scheduled to arrive in the South American country on Sept. 6, 2017. Jennifer Alarcon, File AP Photo