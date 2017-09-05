More Politics News

Hawaii governor signs rail funding bill into law

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 9:30 PM

HONOLULU

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is signing a bill that provides additional funding for Honolulu's financially troubled rail transit project.

Ige said in a statement Tuesday the rail line is a strategic investment in Hawaii's future and must be finished.

Lawmakers passed the legislation during a special session convened last week to address rail funding.

The $9.5 billion rail line is less than half built and faces a shortfall up to $3 billion.

The new law raises $2.4 billion in taxes by extending Oahu's surcharge on the general excise tax and by raising the state's hotel tax.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the bill's signing shows Ige's commitment and leadership. He says the legislation is proof of the hard work done by lawmakers during the special legislative session.

