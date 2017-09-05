Kasich joins Schwarzenegger in political map-making fight

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks in Sandusky, Ohio. Kasich is joining friend and ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in his effort to overhaul partisan political map-making that's helped fuel their Republican party's rise to power. Kasich said Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, he's signed a legal brief that opposes the GOP in the momentous redistricting case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this fall. He says other signers include Republicans John McCain and Bob Dole. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo