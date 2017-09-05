Democratic California lawmakers vow to help DACA recipients

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, right, flanked by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, called President Trump and his advisors cold, compassionless men, as he discussed the president's decision to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, at a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. More than 30 California lawmakers vowed to pass bills to help people currently shielded under the DACA program. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo