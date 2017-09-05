US defends Russia posts closure after Kremlin vows to sue

In this Sept. 1, 2017, photo, workers carry boxes out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco as acrid, black smoke was seen pouring from a chimney at the stately building in a historic area of the city. The workers were hurrying to shut Russia's oldest consulate in the U.S. ahead of a Saturday deadline. The United States is defending the legality of its move to shutter Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco, New York and Washington after Moscow said it would sue. Garance Burke AP Photo