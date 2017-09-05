West Virginia prosecutor ends probe into justice's campaign

A prosecutor says he has concluded without filing charges his investigation into alleged irregularities in the 2012 election campaign contributions to one of the five justices on West Virginia's highest court.
Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller says nothing investigators saw indicated Supreme Court Justice Robin Jean Davis or her campaign knew or did anything improper.
West Virginia's campaign finance law limits individual candidate contributions to $1,000.
Miller says he received a referral a few weeks ago from the secretary of state's office indicating at least one donor from Florida may have exceeded that.
He says there's a five-year time limit on bringing such misdemeanor charges, and it would have been difficult to make the case now and investigate in another state.
The secretary of state's office declined to comment.
