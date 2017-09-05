Rep. Cummings plans to return to Capitol Hill next week

U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings is expected to return to Capitol Hill next week.
The Maryland Democrat told The Baltimore Sun on Monday that he plans to return to Washington on Sept. 11, following a heart procedure in May.
Cummings' colleagues return from the August recess this Tuesday.
The 66-year-old ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has been working in his district office, and says his time recovering in Baltimore has given him a "stronger sense of empathy for people who may be going through difficulty."
He plans to deliver a series of speeches upon his return to address a question then-candidate Donald Trump posed to African-American voters: "What do you have to lose?" Cummings has indicated he will seek re-election next year.
