Charlottesville council weighing 2nd Confederate monument

FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, protesters carry signs in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson as they demonstrate against a KKK rally in Justice Park in Charlottesville, Va. A resolution on removing the Jackson statue is on the Charlottesville City Council's agenda Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2017. The city's decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spark a rally of white nationalists that descended into violence Steve Helber, File AP Photo