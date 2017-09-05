FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, protesters carry signs in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson as they demonstrate against a KKK rally in Justice Park in Charlottesville, Va. A resolution on removing the Jackson statue is on the Charlottesville City Council's agenda Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2017. The city's decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spark a rally of white nationalists that descended into violence
Charlottesville council weighing 2nd Confederate monument

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:21 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

The Charlottesville City Council is set to vote on removing a second Confederate monument.

The city's decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spark a rally of white nationalists that descended into violence.

Although the council had initially planned to leave a statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in place, it is reconsidering in light of what happened at the rally.

A resolution on removing the Jackson statue is on Tuesday night's agenda. The statue would remain, however, while a lawsuit over it and the Lee monument plays out.

Anger boiled over the last council meeting two weeks ago, where scores of people screamed and cursed at councilors over the city's response to the rally. Tuesday's agenda also includes time for public comment.

