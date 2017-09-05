More Politics News

Vendor chosen to evaluate electronic poll book systems

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:37 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire secretary of state's office has chosen a Connecticut company to help it test and evaluate a system to allow voters to check in electronically on Election Day.

A new state law allows cities and towns to use electronic poll book devices for voter registration and check-in and check-out on a voluntary trial basis, but they can only use systems recommended by the secretary of state.

The law requires the secretary of state to designate at least one company to assist the office in testing various systems. On Tuesday, the office said it has chosen Voting Systems Security LLC of Tolland, Connecticut.

Supporters of the new law said they wanted to reduce wait times at polls.

