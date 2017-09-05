Michael Caine: I back Brexit because Eurocrats run Britain

Michael Caine says he supports Brexit because he doesn't want Britain to be controlled by European Union bureaucrats.
At the Venice Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor said Britain was "being run by a man called Mr. Juncker" — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg.
Caine said Tuesday that "up until I was 20, I thought Luxembourg was a radio station. I didn't even know it was a country and now he's running my country — and he doesn't seem to like us."
The 84-year-old actor said his decision wasn't based on immigration or economics, but because "I'd rather be a poor master of my own fate than a rich servant of someone else's."
Caine narrates Venice entry "My Generation," a documentary about the 1960s.
