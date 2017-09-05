New Hampshire Democrats slam Trump's decision on immigrants

New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation has called President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children disappointing and wrong.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said then-President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. The Republican Trump administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution to help the group of immigrants, known as Dreamers.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Trump's decision to end DACA "is cruel, inhumane and completely unnecessary."
"This decision drives hundreds of innocent Dreamers in the Granite State, and hundreds of thousands across the country, into the shadows of our society," she said.
Fellow U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan called the move "harmful and wrong."
"Immigration enforcement should focus on people who are criminals and threats to public safety, not young people who often have no significant connections to the countries of their births, and whose energy, hard work and innovation are vital components of our economic future," Hassan said in a statement.
New applications will be halted for DACA, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants with a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.
The state's congressional delegation called on Congress to move quickly to come up with a bipartisan solution for nearly a thousand Dreamers in New Hampshire.
"These are young people who were brought to the United States as children through no fault of their own. They are showing their dedication and commitment to our country by pursuing higher education, working in our communities or serving our nation," U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said. "Penalizing the 966 New Hampshire young people who take part in this program is harmful to our local economies and denies these students, workers and veterans the opportunity to strengthen the communities they grew up in."
