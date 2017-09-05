German trial of migrant accused of killing young woman opens

The defendant Hussein K. is brought back into the court room wearing shackles after a break during his trial in Freiburg, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. A district court has opened a trial against the young migrant accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old female medicine student in the southwestern German city of Freiburg last year, in a case that fueled a nationwide debate about the country's migration policy. dpa via AP Patrick Seeger