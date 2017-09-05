More Politics News

Former lawmaker faces sentencing in coin selling case

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 10:02 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Sentencing is set for a former Tennessee lawmaker who was convicted by a federal jury in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme promoted on Christian media and centered on buying and selling gold and silver coins.

Former state Rep. Larry Bates is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Memphis.

Bates and three relatives were found guilty of mail and wire fraud in May after a five-week trial.

Prosecutors say customers gave $87 million to the Bateses for the purpose of buying precious metals. But prosecutors said they kept money from payments for their personal use, including commodities trading and a 10,000 square-foot house. By 2009, the company had more than $26 million dollars in unfilled orders.

The Bateses worked through First American Monetary Consultants, with offices in Memphis and Boulder, Colorado.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test

View More Video