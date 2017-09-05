Federal government approves North Dakota education standards

The federal government has approved North Dakota's newly crafted state education standards.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the plan that North Dakota officials have been working on for more than a year meets the requirements under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The law superseded the No Child Left Behind law and gives states more flexibility on student testing and academic standards.
North Dakota's plan is the product of work by a group of more than 50 education stakeholders, including teachers, parents, school administrators, legislators and representatives of education groups.
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says the plan "reflects what's best for the students in North Dakota."
