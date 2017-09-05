Kenyan opposition leader rejects date of new elections

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, casts his vote in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's electoral commission has announced Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 that fresh presidential elections will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, following the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the August elections. Brian Inganga, File AP Photo