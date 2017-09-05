Former Rep. Seth Whipper. File photo.
Former Rep. Seth Whipper. File photo. ERIK CAMPOS The State
Former Rep. Seth Whipper. File photo. ERIK CAMPOS The State

More Politics News

Voters picking 2 candidates in South Carolina House district

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 7:04 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Voters in two South Carolina counties are going to the polls to select two candidates for a special election to fill a vacant House seat.

Voters in parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties were voting Tuesday in Republican and Democratic primaries for the House seat given up by North Charleston Democrat Seth Whipper.

Whipper resigned this summer to become a magistrate.

There are three Democrats seeking the party's nomination for a Nov. 7 special election. They are The Rev. Chris Collins, Angela Hanyak and Marvin Pendarvis.

The Republican candidates are Theron Sandy and Rouzy Vafaie.

If no Democratic candidate gets a majority, a runoff will be held Sept. 19.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test

View More Video