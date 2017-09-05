More Politics News

Police: Man killed by officer after domestic violence report

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:58 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio

Police say an Ohio officer has shot and killed a man while responding to a 911 call about domestic violence.

Toledo police tell The Blade newspaper (http://bit.ly/2w0r5av ) that the officer was investigating a report of a man assaulting a woman Monday night when the shooting occurred.

A police spokesman declined to give specifics, saying the details are still being investigated. He says the case is being handled by a team trained in police shooting investigations.

Police did not release the name of the officer or the man who was killed.

