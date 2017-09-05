More Politics News

Activists rally to support ordinance mandating paid leave

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:56 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Hundreds of activists in Maine rallied on Labor Day in support of a proposed ordinance that would require all Portland employers to provide paid sick leave.

The rally drew more than 200 people Monday, including workers who say they have to choose between going to work sick and not paying their bills. Portland would become the first community in the state to establish a paid sick leave requirement if the ordinance is adopted.

Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling plans to introduce the proposal to the City Council on Sept. 18. The proposed ordinance would allow employees to accrue at least one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked.

Workers would be able to earn up to six paid sick days a year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test

View More Video