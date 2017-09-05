More Politics News

Louisiana high court hears arguments in charter school case

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 5:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS

A case affecting funding for more than 30 Louisiana charter schools is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

Charter schools are tax-funded public schools operated by independent organizations under charters approved by state or local education officials.

At issue in Tuesday's hearing was whether a group of charter schools that were granted authority to operate by the state's education board are getting money meant for local school districts. The money is distributed through a formula developed by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and approved each year by the Legislature.

Some local education officials and a teachers union argued that sending any of that money to state-approved charters violates Louisiana's constitution.

An appeals court agreed in January, but has allowed the funding to continue pending appeals.

