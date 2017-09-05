More Politics News

Body fastened to cinder block found off New York City docks

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:19 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says they are working to identify a man who was found dead and tied to a cinder block floating off the docks of a Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office says the man died of blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled a homicide Sunday.

The body was discovered Saturday morning, when a pedestrian noticed the body wrapped in a blue tarp and bobbing on the waves off the nearby docks. The tarp was wrapped up with duct tape and the man's legs were fastened to a cinder block.

Police say the body had some level of decomposition. No one has been charged in the death and the investigation is ongoing.

