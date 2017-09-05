More Politics News

Hassan to address Manchester VA Center mental health summit

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:26 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is planning to discuss her efforts to strengthen the state's community-based mental health system at this year's Manchester VA Medical Center's mental health summit.

Attendees also will be spending Tuesday discussing the eradication of veteran suicides while addressing access to health care in specialty populations.

Specialty topics will include substance abuse, aging, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and women veterans.

The summit is being held at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester.

