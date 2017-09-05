More Politics News

19 apply for Paladino's seat on Buffalo School Board

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:14 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

There is no shortage of candidates willing to take Carl Paladino's place on the Buffalo school board following his ouster by New York's education commissioner.

The school district says 19 people have submitted applications and interviews for the vacancy will begin on Wednesday.

Paladino, through his lawyer, has indicated he will appeal Commissioner MaryEllen Elia's August decision to remove the one-time Republican candidate for New York governor from the board.

The removal came after fellow school board members complained that Paladino had improperly discussed teacher contract negotiations. But there had been calls for his removal since December, when Paladino, who worked on President Donald Trump's campaign, insulted former President Barack Obama in a local arts newspaper.

