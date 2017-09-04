More Politics News

FBI looking for California woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

September 04, 2017 7:40 PM

LOS ANGELES

Law enforcement officials in California are searching for a man who they say kidnapped his former girlfriend and has been holding her against her will for several days.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says Monday that 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Friday.

Sheriff's officials say 55-year-old Virginia Paris had a restraining order against Hetzel. They believe he kidnapped her in Solvang and then drove to Arizona.

Investigators say Paris had begged a customer for help at a coffee shop in Goodyear, Arizona on Sunday, but Hetzel pulled her away and shoved her into a car.

Authorities say the two were seen Monday checking out of a hotel in Valle, Arizona and may be headed to Las Vegas.

An FBI spokeswoman says the agency is assisting in the probe.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test

View More Video