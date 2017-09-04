Vigil planned in anticipation of police shooting verdict

The mother of the man fatally shot by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley is among those expected at a candlelight vigil in anticipation of a verdict in Stockley's first-degree murder case.
The vigil was scheduled for Monday night near the site where Anthony Lamar Smith died in December 2011. Organizers say his mother, Annie Smith, will be joined by other relatives, activists and clergy.
Stockley is charged with killing Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect, after a chase. Stockley's trial ended Aug. 9. Judge Timothy Wilson gave attorneys until Aug. 18 to file post-trial summaries.
More than two weeks later, it remains unclear when Wilson will rule. But activists are pledging significant civil disobedience if Stockley is found not guilty.
