More Politics News

Florida Gov. Scott issues state of emergency for hurricane

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 5:45 PM

NAPLES, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all of the state's 67 counties in advance of Hurricane Irma.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Scott said he's issuing the order to make sure governments have "ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared" for the storm.

The governor noted that since many of the storm models have Florida is in Irma's path, he advises Floridians to take time to make preparations.

Scott says residents should stay vigilant and monitor weather conditions over the coming days. And, he adds that the state of emergency allows emergency management officials to act swiftly without the burden of red tape.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video