NY Gov. Cuomo speaks up for keeping Columbus statue in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement near Tarrytown, N.Y. Cuomo said Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that he favors keeping a prominent Christopher Columbus statue that has been suggested for review by a commission examining items deemed "symbols of hate" on New York City property. Cuomo said he is not disputing that the explorer did harm to indigenous people. But the Democratic governor and grandchildren of Italian immigrants says the statue at Manhattan's Columbus Circle "is really about honoring Italian-Americans" and their contributions to New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo