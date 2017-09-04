FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement near Tarrytown, N.Y. Cuomo said Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that he favors keeping a prominent Christopher Columbus statue that has been suggested for review by a commission examining items deemed "symbols of hate" on New York City property. Cuomo said he is not disputing that the explorer did harm to indigenous people. But the Democratic governor and grandchildren of Italian immigrants says the statue at Manhattan's Columbus Circle "is really about honoring Italian-Americans" and their contributions to New York.
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement near Tarrytown, N.Y. Cuomo said Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that he favors keeping a prominent Christopher Columbus statue that has been suggested for review by a commission examining items deemed "symbols of hate" on New York City property. Cuomo said he is not disputing that the explorer did harm to indigenous people. But the Democratic governor and grandchildren of Italian immigrants says the statue at Manhattan's Columbus Circle "is really about honoring Italian-Americans" and their contributions to New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

NY Gov. Cuomo speaks up for keeping Columbus statue in NYC

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 5:58 PM

NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he favors keeping a prominent Christopher Columbus statue that has been suggested for review by a commission examining items deemed "symbols of hate" on New York City property.

Cuomo said Monday he's not disputing that the explorer did harm to indigenous people. But the Democratic governor and grandchildren of Italian immigrants says the statue at Manhattan's Columbus Circle "is really about honoring Italian-Americans" and their contributions to New York.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced the commission, which could recommend removing some monuments. Democratic City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito has said the Columbus statue should be evaluated.

The Italian-American mayor hasn't opined, saying he wants to let the commission work. He's noted that statues could end up getting reviewed and remaining.

