More Politics News

Mexico's low wages are under fire at NAFTA negotiations

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 4:22 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's low wages have become an increasing point of debate as the second round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement moved into their fourth day.

Mexican business and labor leaders are resistant to any attempt by the United States to tighten labor standards or ensure that Mexican wages rise. Mexico has drawn plants and investments by capitalizing on low wages and weak union rules.

Mexican and Canadian auto unions say in a report that Mexican autoworkers earn about $3.95 an hour, which is about one-ninth of average wages north of the border.

Canadian auto workers leader Jerry Dias said over the weekend that wages should be equalized. But top Mexican union leader Carlos Aceves del Olmo says equalizing wages is "a pipe dream."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video