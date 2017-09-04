NY governor, mayoral campaign rep exchange verbal jabs

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he isn't endorsing his fellow Democrat, Mayor Bill de Blasio, because they live in different places.
According to the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2eEIpPF ), Cuomo said Monday that he doesn't vote in New York City's primary election because he's a resident of suburban Westchester County.
Therefore, Cuomo says, he does not "have any primary endorsements at this time."
De Blasio campaign spokeswoman Monica Klein retorts that they "didn't ask for" Cuomo's support.
The two politicians are frequently at odds.
Comments