Madison officials weigh fate of Confederate monument

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 2:17 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Madison's mayor says the Common Council will discuss what should happen to a large stone monument honoring Confederate soldiers buried in the city's cemetery.

Mayor Paul Soglin already ordered the removal of a small plaque honoring Confederate soldiers in the Forest Hill Cemetery last month. But the mayor of the traditionally liberal city said at the time that the larger stone monument requires heavy machinery to remove. He says he wants it gone but the Journal Sentinel reports he's asked Common Council members to discuss the matter Tuesday.

Soglin's decision last month came just as cities nationwide started removing Confederacy-related monuments following the deadly confrontations at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Soglin says he wants the monuments removed because the Civil War was "a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery."

