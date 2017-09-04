Court order preserves jobs for firm employing blind workers

A federal judge is keeping in place contracts that allowed a North Carolina company to employ dozens of blind workers.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xJTEee ) the judge ruled Friday that it's in the public interest to allow IFB Solutions to continue to employ nearly four dozen blind and severely handicapped workers until the case is resolved.
At stake is $15 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit group formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind Inc.
The group's Winston-Salem optical lab is in the middle of a dispute between the U.S. Veterans Administration and the New Jersey company that has a contract to manufacture eyeglasses for the agency.
The ruling means the VA is not allowed to change its current contract.
