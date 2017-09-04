New York's Westchester County weighs return of gun show

A popular but controversial gun show may be returning to New York's Westchester County Center.
The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2eDSTP1 ) says organizers of a show held last January are listing tentative dates for a 2018 encore.
The county administration says it's been in contact with organizers but there's no commitment yet.
About 7,500 people attended last January's knife and firearms show, the first at the center since 2012.
Despite the enthusiasm, it reignited a push to ban gun shows on county-owned property.
