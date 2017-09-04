France's Macron meets with Venezuela opposition leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron has met with leaders of Venezuela's opposition to discuss the embattled nation's humanitarian and political crisis.
Monday's meeting with members of the opposition-controlled National Assembly came two days after a leading activist was barred from leaving Venezuela to meet with Macron.
Assembly President Julio Borges told Macron that Venezuelans cannot eat or exercise their civil rights and are urging President Nicolas Maduro to allow humanitarian aid.
Borges said Macron asked how he could help provide food and medicine.
Maduro has refused to accept humanitarian aid, denying there is a crisis and saying that permitting assistance could pave the way for a foreign intervention.
Borges and others are expected to meet with several other European leaders in a trip aimed at raising awareness about Venezuela's crisis.
