Bar cancels concert by bands alleged to have neo-Nazi ties

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 12:27 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

A Delaware bar canceled a concert it planned to host after anti-fascist activists told an owner some of the performers have neo-Nazi ties.

The News Journal reported Monday that local activists sent the co-owner of a Wilmington bar a 118-page dossier with photographs of band members. Some showed them with members of 211 Bootboys, a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a far-right ultra-nationalist skinhead crew.

The bar's co-owner, Matthew Jester, scrapped the show and put together a fundraiser Friday for animals impacted by Harvey.

The move comes after a white nationalist rally last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, descended into violence. A car rammed into a group of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring many more.

