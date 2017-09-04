More Politics News

DA: Man who charged at police shot 7 times by officer

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 11:16 AM

PITTSFIELD, Mass.

Authorities say a man who allegedly ran toward police with a knife died after he was shot seven times by an officer in Massachusetts.

The Berkshire district attorney's office said Sunday that an autopsy determined Daniel Gillis, of Pittsfield, died Friday from the gunshot wounds.

Officers had responded to a domestic incident involving Gillis's girlfriend. Authorities say Gillis had barricaded himself inside a Pittsfield home and then ran out the back door and confronted officers while armed with the knife.

Authorities say Gillis did not comply with repeated orders to stop and drop the knife. They say he was shot by Officer Christopher Colello.

The 36-year-old Gillis died at an area hospital.

Police say Colello has been placed on temporary paid leave.

