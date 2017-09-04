French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, with the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Siala during a press conference after meeting with the President of the Council Faiz Al-Sarraj in, Tripoli, Libya on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
France FM visits Libya to boost reconciliation deal

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 11:12 AM

CAIRO

France's foreign minister is visiting Libya to encourage the implementation of a reconciliation agreement reached by the main Libyan rivals in Paris in July.

Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Monday with Fayez Serraj, the prime minister-designate of the U.N.-backed government, in the capital, Tripoli. He is also visiting Misrata and Benghazi, where he will meet with factions opposed to Serraj.

In July, Serraj and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the commander of Libya's self-styled national army, committed to working toward presidential and parliamentary elections and finding a roadmap to secure the lawless country against terrorism and trafficking.

Libya was plunged into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

