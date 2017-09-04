Police say man dies after shots fired by Ohio officer

The state crime bureau is investigating the fatal shooting of an Ohio man who was being transported by police to a homeless shelter.
The shooting happened late Sunday night in Stow in northeastern Ohio.
The Stow Police Department says the man was taken into custody after police responded to a report of someone pounding on a resident's door and asking for cigarettes.
Police say the officer was taking the man to Haven of Rest in Akron when he asked for backup from Akron police because the subject was becoming aggressive.
Stow police say before the officer arrived he reported that shots had been fired.
Police say the man, who was not identified, died at an Akron hospital. The officer was treated for injuries and released.
