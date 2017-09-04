More Politics News

US Sen. Warren: Trump failing to fight for American workers

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:43 AM

BOSTON

President Donald Trump is failing to live up to his campaign promises to fight for workers, create jobs, raise wages and put the interests of workers above special interests.

That's the conclusion of a Labor Day report released Monday by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fierce critic of Trump. Warren faces re-election next year.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that instead of protecting American workers, Trump has Labor Department appointees with records of fighting against workers' interests.

The nine-page report also said Trump "signed multiple anti-worker bills into law; revoked multiple worker safety and retirement protections under the guise of "eliminating red tape;" and proposed a budget that would defund critical programs for our nation's workers."

Trump said the economy has added more than 1 million jobs since he took office.

